Kristen Stewart Defends Rolling Stone Cover, Talks Future of Queer Cinema

Kristen Stewart voicing her thoughts on queer movies, and more!

The 33-year-old actress attended the Berlinale International Film Festival on Sunday (February 18) in Berlin, Germany to promote her new movie Love Lies Bleeding, in which she stars opposite Katy O’Brian.

During a press conference, Kristen addressed her gender-bending Rolling Stone magazine cover and future of queer films.

“The existence of a female body thrusting any type of sexuality at you that’s not designed for exclusively straight males is something people are not super comfy with and so I’m really happy with it,” she said about the cover, per THR. The photoshoot drew some criticism on social media for not adhering to gender norms.

Given that Love Lies Bleeding is a lesbian-centric story, Kristen opened up about what she wants to see from queer cinema in the future. She explained her hope to see queer movies become more than one-dimensional coming-out stories.

“The era of queer films, being so pointedly only that, is over. It’s done. Maybe they’ll happen, but I think things develop and move on. It’s just so inherent to how we’re all moving forward,” Kristen stated.

“It’s not making (movies) about the reasons that they’re sidelined, but peoples’ actual experiences, what they love, what their desires are, where they come from, where they want to go and, yeah, not feeling like you always have to stand on a f–king soapbox and be everyone’s spokesperson,” she added.

