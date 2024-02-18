Kylie Minogue Shines on People's Choice Awards 2024 Carpet Ahead of Performance

Kylie Minogue dons a shiny look while arriving for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Sunday (February 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 55-year-old Grammy award-winning singer wore a metallic green strapless midi dress with high slit from the Raisa Vanessa Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Kylie completed her look with Vrai jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

The “Padam Padam” singer is set to hit the stage during the ceremony as one of the three performers.

Also scheduled to perform are Music Icon Award recipient Lenny Kravitz and nominee Lainey Wilson!

Find out what other celebs are hitting the stage during the ceremony, but as presenters.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards are taking place TONIGHT (February 18) at 8pm ET/PT live on NBC, Peacock and E!

In case you missed it, check out all of the nominees here!