Prince William Sits with Cate Blanchett at BAFTAs 2024 Amid Kate Middleton's Absence

Kate Middleton is unable to attend the 2024 BAFTAs, so her husband Prince William has a very A-List seatmate instead this year.

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales sat next to Cate Blanchett while attending the awards show on Sunday evening (February 18) at Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

Kate is still recovering from her recent abdominal surgery, so she was unable to attend the show. Her and William usually are special guests at the BAFTAs every year!

Cate is likely going to be presenting one of the top awards of the night as she won Best Actress last year for her work in Tar. She’s a four-time BAFTA winner, previously winning for Elizabeth, The Aviator, Blue Jasmine, and Tar.

Make sure to see what EVERY celeb on the red carpet wore this year!

FYI: Cate is wearing custom Louis Vuitton.