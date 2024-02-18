Sydney Sweeney Reunites With 'Anyone But You' Co-Star Darren Barnet at People's Choice Awards 2024

Sydney Sweeney looks beautiful in a red dress while arriving for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday evening (February 18) held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 26-year-old actress was seen reuniting with her Anyone But You co-star Darren Barnet on the carpet!

Sydney is set to hit the stage during the awards show to present an award.

Also in attendance were fellow presenters Lucy Hale, who introduced Lainey Wilson‘s performance, Jake Lacy, JB Smoove and wife Shahidah Omar, and Georgia Flood.

Anyone But You is actually nominated in the Comedy Movie of the Year category, while Sydney and co-star Glen Powell are both nominated for Comedy Movie Star of the Year.

FYI: Sydney is wearing a custom Monot dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and De Beers jewelry. Darren is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes, an Omega watch and David Yurman jewelry. Lucy is wearing a Dior dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Simon G jewelry.

