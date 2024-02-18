Top Stories
BAFTAs Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 15 Best Looks of the Night

12 Actors Who Almost Passed On Their Most Iconic Roles & What Changed Their Minds

BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!

Beyonce Reveals a Change to Her Appearance That Was an Act of Rebellion in Very Rare Interview

Sun, 18 February 2024 at 8:47 pm

Sydney Sweeney Reunites With 'Anyone But You' Co-Star Darren Barnet at People's Choice Awards 2024

Sydney Sweeney Reunites With 'Anyone But You' Co-Star Darren Barnet at People's Choice Awards 2024

Sydney Sweeney looks beautiful in a red dress while arriving for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday evening (February 18) held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 26-year-old actress was seen reuniting with her Anyone But You co-star Darren Barnet on the carpet!

Sydney is set to hit the stage during the awards show to present an award.

Also in attendance were fellow presenters Lucy Hale, who introduced Lainey Wilson‘s performance, Jake Lacy, JB Smoove and wife Shahidah Omar, and Georgia Flood.

Anyone But You is actually nominated in the Comedy Movie of the Year category, while Sydney and co-star Glen Powell are both nominated for Comedy Movie Star of the Year.

If you missed it, you can check out the complete list of nominations here!

FYI: Sydney is wearing a custom Monot dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and De Beers jewelry. Darren is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes, an Omega watch and David Yurman jewelry. Lucy is wearing a Dior dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Simon G jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Sydney Sweeney, Darren Barnet and more at the People’s Choice Awards…
