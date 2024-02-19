Camera Catches Tom Hiddleston's Reaction to a Taylor Swift Joke During People's Choice Awards 2024

Tom Hiddleston‘s reaction to a joke about his ex Taylor Swift at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards is going viral.

If you were unaware, the 43-year-old Loki actor dated the 34-year-old “Blank Space” hitmaker briefly in 2016.

Their relationship was on people’s minds on Sunday night (February 18) after a camera panned to Tom to see how he responded to a joke about the singer during the awards show.

People’s Choice Awards host Simu Liu brought up Taylor in his opening monologue, joking that she was responsible for the “most iconic pop culture moment of the year.”

“Who could forget that one little movie about a blonde American icon that had the entire country dressing up, dancing the night away, and making huge waves at the box office,” he asked. The camera panned to Barbie star America Ferrera after he clarified that he was referencing Taylor‘s tour movie.

However, it caught Tom‘s reaction as Simu continued hyping up the singer. He was smiling along and even appeared to laugh as as the camera zoomed in on him.

It wouldn’t be surprising that he would take a reference to Taylor in good graces. After all, he had nothing but good things to say about her after their breakup.

Tom‘s night at the awards show also included a meetup with a fellow Marvel star.