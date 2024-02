'Love Is Blind' - 8 Couples Are Still Married, 2 Are Expecting a Baby!

Love Is Blind has been helping singles find love for four years now!

The Netflix dating show premiered in 2020 and has aired nearly two seasons each year since.

If you didn’t know, Love Is Blind is currently airing it’s sixth season now, with the first half of the episodes now streaming on Netflix.

On the show, a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are sign up for a different approach to dating and have to choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

Over the course of several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Throughout the five seasons, there have been quite a few couples who left the show married. But did they all make it and are still together?

Some have made it and there are even two couples who are currently expecting their first child!

Head inside to see which couples from all the seasons are actually still together and married…