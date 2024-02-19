Phoebe Dynevor & Boyfriend Cameron Fuller Have Date Night at BAFTAs 2024

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller hold hands while leaving the Corinthia Hotel on Sunday (February 18) in London.

The 28-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor were on their way to the 2024 BAFTAs at Royal Festival Hall.

While Cameron did accompany his girlfriend, the two did not pose on the red carpet together.

At the awards show, Phoebe was nominated for EE BAFTA Rising Star, which went to Mia McKenna-Bruce. The award is voted on each year by the public for their favorite rising star.

Backstage at the show, Phoebe and fellow nominees Mia, Ayo Edebiri and Sophie Wilde were all seen talking to Prince William.

Back in December, Cameron joined Phoebe in NYC while she was doing press for her Netflix movie Fair Play.

FYI: Phoebe is wearing Louis Vuitton.

