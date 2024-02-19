Prince Williams Reveals the Blockbuster He Still Needs to See While Attending BAFTAs 2024

Prince William admitted to being a little behind on some of 2023′s biggest movies while attending the 2024 BAFTAs on Sunday (February 18).

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales attended the awards show without his wife Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton), who is recovering from a recent surgery.

While on the red carpet, the royal opened up about the movies that he was cheering for and the ones that he still needed to see. In the process, he revealed one big blockbuster that he still needs to catch up on.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Prince William revealed that he was cheering for Oppenheimer, which had a good showing.

“I’m a big fan of Christopher Nolan so I’ll be pleased if he wins,” he said, adding, “I loved Oppenheimer.”

However, he hasn’t seen the other half of last year’s box office-dominating Oppenheimer - Barbie.

“I haven’t watched Barbie yet,” he said, explaining “but I want to.”

He had more to say, adding, “I’ve done [watched] the fewest I’ve ever done before,” via The Telegraph.

“With my wife it’s been a bit [hand motion] — but hopefully we’ll catch up, I’ll make my list tonight,” he vowed.

