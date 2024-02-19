Taylor Swift Wears Tributes to Travis Kelce While They're Separated Amid Her 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift is keeping Travis Kelce close to her in spirit while they’re separated amid her Eras Tour.

Although the 34-year-old pop titan managed to fly back to the United States to cheer the NFL star on to his victory at the 2024 Super Bowl, she is in the midst of a global string of shows on her Eras Tour.

Currently, she’s in Australia. However, photos of her flying out of Melbourne on her private jet reveal that she’s got a couple of special mementos that are sure to remind her of Travis.

People obtained photos of Taylor outside of her private jet.

She’s wearing a Super Bowl hat, which has the Kansas City Chiefs logo on it. The singer also had a “TNT” bracelet on her wrist. If you were unaware, the bracelet matches one that Travis has and is a reference to their initials.

If you missed it, Taylor is doing her part to support victims after a shooting that took place during a Super Bowl victory parade for the Chiefs.