Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested & Charged With DUI 7 Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan is in more trouble with the law.

The 42-year-old actor, who you’ll recognize as Taylor from Home Improvement, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 17) in La Quinta, Calif.

He was taken in for an alleged DUI, a felony. He also faces a charge for alleged contempt of court.

People reported that Zachery was released. His bail was set at $50,000 for the DUI and $15,000 for the contempt of court misdemeanor.

He will return to court on April 23.

Zachery‘s arrest comes seven months after he was arrested in Eugene, Oregon on domestic violence charges.

Back in 2021, he also pled guilty to misdemeanor menacing, and misdemeanor assault. At the time, the actor had been accused of strangling a woman.

At the time of publishing, Zachery does not appear to have responded to the allegations stemming from his latest arrest. We’ll let you know if he does.

