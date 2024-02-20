Ayo Edebiri's Reaction to Prince William Goes Viral, Several Moments From Their Interaction Circulate Online

Top Stories
Tue, 20 February 2024

A photo of The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri meeting Prince William is going viral for the face she is making during the encounter.

The photo was taken while Ayo was standing with fellow stars Phoebe Dynevor, Sophie Wilde, and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

The backstage moment happened while the four stars, who were all nominated for the EE Rising Star Award at the 2024 BAFTAs, got to meet the royal, who is the President of BAFTA.

There is a clip circulating X where Prince William asked the four nominees if there was a moment in their careers where they had felt like they had made it or felt like things were finally taking off.

Mia responded, “Yeah, now,” which had Ayo adding, “Is now the one? I think now might be the one.”

It appears as if the moment could have happened during this interaction.

Another moment appears to be going viral as well.

He told Mia, the winner of the category, “It looks like you had a lot of fun all the way through it.” Given her film How To Have Sex‘s subject matter, it surprised some.

He continued, “I’ve got a lot of films to catch up on. Normally I get quite ahead of the award ceremony and I get to see quite a few of them. I haven’t managed to get that many through, so now I’ve got a list.”

Photos: Getty
