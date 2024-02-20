'Berlin' Renewed for Season 2, Netflix Reveals Which Stars Are Returning

The Money Heist prequel series Berlin has been renewed for a second season!

The Spanish-language series stars Pedro Alonso as the title character, which he also portrayed in the Money Heist seasons.

Netflix said in a statement, “During its premiere week, Berlin was the most-watched series globally and reached the top 10 in 91 countries. Since then, it has remained in the top 10 for seven consecutive weeks in non-English TV, amassing 348 million hours viewed and 53 million total views. The series is now ranked at number nine among the most-watched non-English-language series in the history of Netflix.”

The streamer revealed who will be back for season 2!

Keep reading to find out who will be back…