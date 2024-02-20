Top Stories
Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Ayo Edebiri's Reaction to Prince William Goes Viral, Several Moments From Their Interaction Circulate Online

Ayo Edebiri's Reaction to Prince William Goes Viral, Several Moments From Their Interaction Circulate Online

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Tue, 20 February 2024 at 12:24 pm

'Berlin' Renewed for Season 2, Netflix Reveals Which Stars Are Returning

Continue Here »

'Berlin' Renewed for Season 2, Netflix Reveals Which Stars Are Returning

The Money Heist prequel series Berlin has been renewed for a second season!

The Spanish-language series stars Pedro Alonso as the title character, which he also portrayed in the Money Heist seasons.

Netflix said in a statement, “During its premiere week, Berlin was the most-watched series globally and reached the top 10 in 91 countries. Since then, it has remained in the top 10 for seven consecutive weeks in non-English TV, amassing 348 million hours viewed and 53 million total views. The series is now ranked at number nine among the most-watched non-English-language series in the history of Netflix.”

The streamer revealed who will be back for season 2!

Keep reading to find out who will be back…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Berlin, Money Heist, Netflix, Television