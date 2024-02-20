Bridgit Mendler Reveals She Adopted a Child, Is Now a CEO of a Space Company!

Bridgit Mendler announced 2 major pieces of news on Monday (February 19): she’s a mom and she’s also now the CEO of a space startup called Northwood Space!

First, we’ll start with motherhood news! The 31-year-old former Disney Channel star revealed she adopted a child around Christmas of 2022.

Bridgit took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share, “I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is that’s my news for now folks,” she shared.

Earlier in the day, it was also revealed that she’s now the CEO of Northwood Space.

“At @NorthwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space. We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space,” she tweeted. “We have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s the fun part. If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood.”

