'Buying Beverly Hills' Season 2 - 11 Stars Confirmed to Return, 1 Star Exits & 4 Agents Join the Cast

Buying Beverly Hills is gearing up for it’s second season on Netflix!

The reality show’s season two premiere date was recently revealed by the streamer, and a first look clip was released.

Here’s a synopsis: Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships.

Now that season two is right around the corner, we’re taking a look at which stars are returning from season one, who’s not returning and who is joining the cast of the show!

