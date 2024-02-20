Drew Barrymore Is Red Carpet Ready While Arriving to Work in Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile

Drew Barrymore may be the best dressed person to ride the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!

The talk show host was red carpet ready alongside her The Drew Barrymore Show correspondent Ross Mathews while arriving for work on Tuesday morning (February 20) in New York City.

Drew and Ross stepped off the Wienermobile and walked a red carpet into the studio.

Oscar Mayer announced in January 2024 that the company is looking for “hotdoggers,” people who get the yearlong opportunity to drive the Wienermobile around the country. The job pays $35,600 for the year and employees typically visit 40 cities to host popup events, logging 20,000 miles of travel.

“The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Oscar Mayer spokesperson Ed Roland said in press release. “Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile! We take pride in welcoming the next class who will continue to uphold the tradition of sparking smiles and bringing buns of fun to fans across the U.S.”

The job listing is no longer active, so it appears they’ve found the new hotdoggers!