Top Stories
Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Tue, 20 February 2024 at 8:20 pm

Drew Barrymore Is Red Carpet Ready While Arriving to Work in Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile

Drew Barrymore Is Red Carpet Ready While Arriving to Work in Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile

Drew Barrymore may be the best dressed person to ride the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!

The talk show host was red carpet ready alongside her The Drew Barrymore Show correspondent Ross Mathews while arriving for work on Tuesday morning (February 20) in New York City.

Drew and Ross stepped off the Wienermobile and walked a red carpet into the studio.

Oscar Mayer announced in January 2024 that the company is looking for “hotdoggers,” people who get the yearlong opportunity to drive the Wienermobile around the country. The job pays $35,600 for the year and employees typically visit 40 cities to host popup events, logging 20,000 miles of travel.

“The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Oscar Mayer spokesperson Ed Roland said in press release. “Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile! We take pride in welcoming the next class who will continue to uphold the tradition of sparking smiles and bringing buns of fun to fans across the U.S.”

The job listing is no longer active, so it appears they’ve found the new hotdoggers!
Just Jared on Facebook
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 01
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 02
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 03
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 04
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 05
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 06
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 07
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 08
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 09
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 10
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 11
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 12
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 13
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 14
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 15
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 16
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 17
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 18
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 19
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 20
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 21
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 22
drew barrymore oscar meyer weinermobile 23

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Drew Barrymore, Ross Mathews