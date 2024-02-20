Top Stories
Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Tue, 20 February 2024 at 3:14 pm

'Dune: Part Two' Stars Cover 'Entertainment Weekly,' Talk Their Characters, 'Superpower Actors,' Filming in the Heat & More

'Dune: Part Two' Stars Cover 'Entertainment Weekly,' Talk Their Characters, 'Superpower Actors,' Filming in the Heat & More

Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh pose for Entertainment Weekly‘s new digital cover!

The Dune: Part Two co-stars are in full-on promo mode as they continue on their worldwide press tour to promote the upcoming movie sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

In their cover feature, the young stars of the film opened up about their characters and co-stars, the casting of both Zendaya and Florence, and filming in 100+ degree heat.

In case you missed it, check out the pics of all of the Dune: Part Two stars at the movie’s London world premiere.

Keep reading to find out what the Dune: Part Two cast shared about the upcoming movie…

