Emma Stone Is Making Another Movie with Yorgos Lanthimos After Multiple Oscar Nominations Together

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are a winning team and they will be continuing their collaborations!

The actress and director have already worked together three times and now have two more projects on the way.

Yorgos earned Best Director and Best Picture nominations for both of their movies, The Favourite and Poor Things. Emma earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for The Favourite and a Best Actress and Best Picture nomination for Poor Things, which she also produced. That’s seven nominations collectively between the two of them on the two projects!

It was already announced that Emma and Yorgos will collaborate on his upcoming movie Kinds of Kindness, which will be released in 2024.

Now, Emma has signed on to star in Yorgos‘ remake of the South Korean fantasy comedy movie Save the Green Planet. Variety reports the movie is about “a disillusioned young man who captures and tortures a businessman whom he believes to be part of an alien invasion. A battle of wits ensues between the captor, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman and a private detective.”

If you didn’t know, Emma also starred in Yorgos‘ short film Bleat.

