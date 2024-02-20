Family Vlogger Ruby Franke Sentenced to Prison In Child Abuse Case

Former family vlogger Ruby Franke has been sentenced to prison for child abuse.

The “8 Passengers” YouTuber and her former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse in September 20203, and both plead guilty to charges on December.

In back-to-back hearings on Tuesday (February 20), the ladies were each sentenced to prison.

Ruby and Jodi are facing 4-60 years each, after pleading guilty on four counts of aggravated child abuse, the maximum sentencing for the charges under Utah state sentencing guidelines, according to TODAY.

The ladies signed plea agreements back in December, and with that, two additional charges of aggravated child abuse were dropped.

Ruby and her estranged husband Kevin – who filed for divorce last month – rose to prominence through their “8Passengers” YouTube channel which portrayed their strict parenting style for their six kids. The channel, which was started in 2015, was shut down following Ruby‘s arrest.

Previously, Ruby‘s attorneys shared in a statement with People that she “found herself on this challenging path under the influence of Ms. Hildebrant,” and said that she was “led astray. The statement also called Ruby a “devoted mother” who hell under Jodi‘s “influence.”

“Initially, Ms. Franke believed that Jodi Hildebrant had the insight to offer a path to continual improvement,” the statement claimed. “Ms. Hildebrant took advantage of this quest and twisted it into something heinous. Over an extended period, Ms. Hildebrant systematically isolated Ruby Franke from her extended family, older children, and her husband, Kevin Franke. This prolonged isolation resulted in Ms. Franke being subjected to a distorted sense of morality, shaped by Ms. Hildebrandt’s influence.”

