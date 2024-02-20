'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 6 - Episode Details & F1 Stars Revealed!

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back!

Offering unprecedented access, Season 6 of the hit Netflix TV series will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Per Netflix: “The series will offer never-before-seen footage as we follow new team lineups, management takedowns, fierce friendships and bitter rivalries of another high-octane season on the Formula 1 circuit.”

The series launches on Friday (February 23) with 10 45-minute episodes.

Click through to watch the trailer and read all the episode descriptions…