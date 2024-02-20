Top Stories
Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Ayo Edebiri's Reaction to Prince William Goes Viral, Several Moments From Their Interaction Circulate Online

Ayo Edebiri's Reaction to Prince William Goes Viral, Several Moments From Their Interaction Circulate Online

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Tue, 20 February 2024 at 11:40 am

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 6 - Episode Details & F1 Stars Revealed!

Continue Here »

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 6 - Episode Details & F1 Stars Revealed!

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back!

Offering unprecedented access, Season 6 of the hit Netflix TV series will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Per Netflix: “The series will offer never-before-seen footage as we follow new team lineups, management takedowns, fierce friendships and bitter rivalries of another high-octane season on the Formula 1 circuit.”

The series launches on Friday (February 23) with 10 45-minute episodes.

Click through to watch the trailer and read all the episode descriptions…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: F1, formula 1, Netflix, Slideshow, Television, Trailers