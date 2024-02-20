Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Live-Action Series: The First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics Are Saying!

Avatar: The Last Airbender is heading to Netflix this week!

The live-action adaptation of the beloved series is set to hit the streamer on Thursday (February 22), and critics are now weighing in on what they’ve seen so far.

In the show, a young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save the world, and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him.

Click through to find out what the critics are saying…