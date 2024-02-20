'Quantum Leap' Execs Talk Season 3 Possibility After Season 2 Finale Airs

Season two of Quantum Leap just ended on NBC and we still don’t know if a third season is on the way or not.

Co-showrunners Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris are opening up about the season two finale and the possibility of a third season coming soon. They also explained how the season two finale episode was always crafted to be that way and it was not made to be a potential series finale.

“When we got the early renewal for season two, we knew we were not going to end it on a cliffhanger. We were going to end it on the first scene from season three, and we’re going to end it with the two characters together, but in a way that you never expected. And that sort of says to the audience, ‘look at all the great places we can go.’ So if it feels like a completion for audiences, that’s wonderful. It is a completion of part of the journey, but I think for us, it serves as the launch for the rest of the journey,” Dean told Deadline.

So, is a third season in the works and has a story already been pitched?

“We haven’t done a longform pitch. They know definitely what the shape is, and they signed off on our little epilogue moment with Ben and Addison, so they know where we’re going. But no, we haven’t done our big song and dance thing,” Martin said. “We’ve been thinking about this since the strike was over and once we kind of finalized what the episode count was going to be, we started thinking and working on season three.”

Martin also confirmed that Ben (Raymond J. Lee) and Addison (Caitlin Bassett) will be traveling together in season three if the show does get renewed.

“Yeah. We don’t want to get too far into it, but absolutely. That is the intended beginning,” he said.