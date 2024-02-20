Tue, 20 February 2024 at 4:56 pm
The Richest 'Little People, Big World' Stars Ranked from Lowest to Highest (& the Biggest Earners Are Worth $6 Million)
A new episode of TLC’s fan favorite reality TV series Little People, Big World airs tonight, and we’re bringing you some info about the financial wealth of the family.
The net worths of the show’s stars have been revealed.
The family consists of Matt and Amy Roloff – who are now divorced and in other relationships – and their kids.
Keep reading to see the net worths of the Roloff family…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Amy Roloff, Extended, Little People Big World, Matt Roloff