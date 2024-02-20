The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Go Instagram Official, Over a Year After Sparking Dating Rumors!

The White Lotus‘ Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are now Instagram official!

The 33-year-old actress and 27-year-old actor worked together on season 2 of the HBO hit and were discovered to be dating around September of 2022. Their relationship was essentially confirmed after they were seen kissing in November of 2023.

Head inside to see the Instagram official photo that was posted…

On Tuesday (February 20), Meghann posted a photo of the pair with the caption, “😊🍕💙.” The photo features them walking away from the camera with their arms around one another. Cute! You can see the pic embedded below.

She tagged Leo, who then commented jokingly, “Who is he?!”

You can see their full relationship timeline right here.