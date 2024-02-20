Travis Kelce's Dad Explains Why He Might Not Attend Girlfriend Taylor Swift's International Shows Anytime Soon

Taylor Swift has 10 more shows on the Eras Tour across the next two weeks, but her boyfriend Travis Kelce might not be able to attend any of them.

Travis‘ dad Ed Kelce spoke out in a new interview and talked about the possibility of him joining his girlfriend on the road.

As you probably already know, Travis visited Taylor in Brazil when he was on his “bye week” from the NFL back in November 2023.

So, why won’t he be able to join Taylor on the road?

Ed told the Sydney Morning Herald, “Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen. He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments. He is at a celebrity charity golf outing today, which, I think, is in Las Vegas.”

Ed also talked about being at the Super Bowl with Taylor.

“She loves football so much, and she sets a good example during games. I was so shocked that during the Super Bowl, my buddies and I left some rubbish near us, and when Taylor got up, she stopped and picked it all up and put it in the trash,” he said. “I thought that spoke volumes. This is someone with celebrity power like no other, but she comes from a good family and spent time with her mother and her brother; they’re good folk.”

Travis will have plenty of opportunities to attend other shows on the Eras Tour as Taylor is on the road for the rest of 2024. She will spend May, June, July, and August traveling around Europe before wrapping up the tour in North America in October, November, and December.

