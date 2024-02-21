Bobbi Althoff Reacts to 'Leaked' NSFW Video, Speaks Out After Going Viral for Deepfake Clip

Bobbi Althoff is reacting after a NSFW video surfaced, purporting to be her – but she’s calling it out as fake.

The deepfake video superimposes what appears to be the 26-year-old Internet star’s face onto a woman who is masturbating on a bed in front of a camera.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with some users reposting it and claiming it as real, but she’s now speaking out herself to debunk the claims.

She posted a screengrab of her name trending on Twitter under the “Rap” category.

“Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I’m trending is 100% not me & is definitely AI-generated,” she wrote. She also shared a video addressing the clip.

“Funny story, yesterday I went on X/Twitter, and I saw that I was trending and I was like oh my God, that’s a first…you guys must really love my podcast. So I clicked it, and I was like, uh, what the f-ck is this? I thought it was a mistake or something…I didn’t realize it was actually people believing that was me until my whole team called me and were like ‘Is this real?’” she said.

“I was like, ‘you guys…’ Anyway. Not me. Sorry to disappoint. But what the f-ck? No. That was so graphic too.”

The deepfake comes just weeks after Bobbi confirmed her divorce.