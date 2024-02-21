Top Stories
Kelly Rowland's Rep Speaks Out Amid 'Today' Show Dressing Room Dispute

Kelly Rowland's Rep Speaks Out Amid 'Today' Show Dressing Room Dispute

Travis Kelce's Dad Explains Why He Might Not Attend Girlfriend Taylor Swift's International Shows Anytime Soon

Travis Kelce's Dad Explains Why He Might Not Attend Girlfriend Taylor Swift's International Shows Anytime Soon

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Reacts to Backlash On Megan Fox Comparison

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Reacts to Backlash On Megan Fox Comparison

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Wed, 21 February 2024 at 1:49 am

Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, & Director Denis Villeneuve Bring 'Dune: Part Two' to Abu Dhabi

Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, & Director Denis Villeneuve Bring 'Dune: Part Two' to Abu Dhabi

The press tour for the Dune sequel continues!

Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin joined director Denis Villeneuve at the premiere of Dune: Part Two on Sunday (February 18) held at the WB Hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Also in attendance was Denis‘ longtime love and fellow filmmaker Tanya Lapointe, who serves as a producer on the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…The following day, Dave, Josh, Denis, and Tanya attended a photo call for the movie in the middle of the desert.

Days earlier, Josh, Denis, and Tanya attended the world premiere of Dune 2 in London alongside Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and more cast members.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The movie officially hits theaters on March 1 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of the Dune stars in Abu Dhabi…
Just Jared on Facebook
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 01
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 02
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 03
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 04
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 05
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 06
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 07
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 08
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 09
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 10
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 11
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 12
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 13
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 14
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 15
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 16
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 17
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 18
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 19
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 20
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 21
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 22
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 23
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 24
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 25
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 26
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 27
josh brolin dave bautista dune 2 premiere in abu dhabi 28

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dave Bautista, Denis Villeneuve, Dune, Josh Brolin, Tanya Lapointe