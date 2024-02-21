Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, & Director Denis Villeneuve Bring 'Dune: Part Two' to Abu Dhabi

The press tour for the Dune sequel continues!

Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin joined director Denis Villeneuve at the premiere of Dune: Part Two on Sunday (February 18) held at the WB Hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Also in attendance was Denis‘ longtime love and fellow filmmaker Tanya Lapointe, who serves as a producer on the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…The following day, Dave, Josh, Denis, and Tanya attended a photo call for the movie in the middle of the desert.

Days earlier, Josh, Denis, and Tanya attended the world premiere of Dune 2 in London alongside Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and more cast members.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The movie officially hits theaters on March 1 – watch the trailer here!

