Gisele Bundchen Sources Reveal She's Dating Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente

It looks like Gisele Bundchen is officially off the market!

After more than a year of romance rumors, sources close to the 43-year-old model has revealed that she and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente have been quietly dating for the past several months.

Keep reading to find out more…“They have been dating since June,” one source shared with People. “They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

Following her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele and Joaquim were first linked in November 2022 when they were spotted on vacation in Costa Rica with her two kids, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.

After they were photographed out together on numerous occasions, Gisele denied that was dating Joaquim in an interview published in May 2023.

A second source told People, “They started out as friends. He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce.”

“Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring,” the source continued. “Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It’s been very natural for her to date Joaquim.”

The source also said that Gisele “loves that he is Brazilian” like her.

“They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young,” the insider shared. “They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele’s in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her.”

In a recent interview, Gisele opened up about co-parenting her kids with Tom.