Joe Manganiello Reveals That He Auditioned for 'Survivor,' Reveals Why It Didn't Work Out

Joe Manganiello is famous for his roles in projects such as True Blood and Magic Mike. However, he could have been introduced to us as a reality star!

During a recent interview, the 47-year-old actor revealed that he submitted an audition tape for Survivor.

He even got an offer to join the show, which he had to turn down for a very specific reason.

Read more about Joe Manganiello’s audition…

Speaking to ET, Joe explained that he met someone from the reality show’s casting department at a pool party.

“I was like, ‘I could win.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, really? Why don’t you make a tape,’” he recalled. Joe added that they told him not to describe himself as an actor since so many other aspiring actors were trying to get on the show.

Instead, he said that he was a construction worker, which he was doing during the summer to make money.

Interestingly, his audition is out there somewhere!

“Try to find it yeah. There’s a DVD of my Survivor audition as Joe the Construction Worker from Pittsburgh,” Joe admitted. “And it’s him jackhammering out there.”

The actor even got an offer to be cast, but he had to say no.

“I had a pilot that I had shot the year before that. Got picked up a year later and that never happens. So, I was going to be on TV and you can’t be on TV and be on Survivor and they wanted the rights — like the book rights — and my life story. I couldn’t do it,” he explained.

Joe is hosting a very different reality show now!

