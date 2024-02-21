Malia Obama's New Stage Name Revealed After Sundance Film Festival Debut

Malia Obama has a budding screenwriting career and now it’s revealed she won’t be using her full name!

The 25-year-old former First Daughter made her Sundance Film Festival debut in January, premiering her new short film The Heart.

Now, fans are just discovering that she has a new stage name, seemingly distancing her a bit from her famous family’s last name.

In a “Meet the Artist” video feature, Malia introduces herself as Malia Ann, using her middle name and dropping her last name.

“The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things,” Malia said in the video about her project. “We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are.”

Malia wrote and directed the short film, while Donald Glover serves as an executive producer. She previously worked with him on the Prime Video series Swarm as a staff writer.

