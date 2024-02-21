Netflix Is Removing 36 Movies & TV Shows in March 2024, Including 11 DC Universe Films & Community's 6 Seasons

Each month, Netflix removes some of their content and March of 2024 is no exception.

If you don’t know, each and every month, Netflix has to remove certain titles from the streaming service, likely due to the expiration of various deals with studios.

This upcoming month, there will be a lot of removals, including 11 DC Universe movies. Head down to March 31, 2024 to see all the DC films being removed.

Keep reading to see the full list of titles being removed from Netflix in March of 2024…

Leaving 3/1/24

Bee Movie

This Is Where I Leave You

Leaving 3/2/24

Lady Bird

Leaving 3/12/24

Miracle in Cell No. 7

Leaving 3/14/24

The Giver

Leaving 3/15/24

Get on Up

Savages

Leaving 3/17/24

The Cursed

Leaving 3/19/24

Carol

Leaving 3/29/24

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving 3/30/24

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

Leaving 3/31/24

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It’s Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984