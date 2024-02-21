Top Stories
Mark Ruffalo Reveals Which Director Allegedly Wouldn't Work With Him, Plus the Reason Why

Wendy Williams' Family Issues Statement About Her Condition Amid Addiction & Health Struggles

Natalie Portman Makes Brief Comment on Speculation About Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied

Netflix Renewed Another Big Hit!

Wed, 21 February 2024 at 11:55 am

Netflix Is Removing 36 Movies & TV Shows in March 2024, Including 11 DC Universe Films & Community's 6 Seasons

Netflix Is Removing 36 Movies & TV Shows in March 2024, Including 11 DC Universe Films & Community's 6 Seasons

Each month, Netflix removes some of their content and March of 2024 is no exception.

If you don’t know, each and every month, Netflix has to remove certain titles from the streaming service, likely due to the expiration of various deals with studios.

This upcoming month, there will be a lot of removals, including 11 DC Universe movies. Head down to March 31, 2024 to see all the DC films being removed.

Keep reading to see the full list of titles being removed from Netflix in March of 2024…

Scroll down to see the full list of movies and television shows that are being removed from Netflix in March of 2024…

Leaving 3/1/24
Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You

Leaving 3/2/24
Lady Bird

Leaving 3/12/24
Miracle in Cell No. 7

Leaving 3/14/24
The Giver

Leaving 3/15/24
Get on Up
Savages

Leaving 3/17/24
The Cursed

Leaving 3/19/24
Carol

Leaving 3/29/24
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving 3/30/24
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3

Leaving 3/31/24
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It’s Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
