Nigel Lythgoe Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit 2 Months After Paula Abdul Sued Him

Nigel Lythgoe has been accused of sexual assault in another lawsuit.

The 74-year-old TV executive and producer on shows such as American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance was named in a new lawsuit filed on Saturday (February 18) in Los Angeles.

The new lawsuit comes nearly two months after Paula Abdul sued him for sexual assault and harassment in late December 2023.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new lawsuit was filed by a woman who remains anonymous. She accused him of touching her during a 2016 encounter.

Court documents allege that Nigel assaulted her while driving her home from a hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Plaintiff tried to push Lythgoe away from her and instruct Lythgoe’s driver how to return to her house, but Lythgoe continued to grab at Plaintiff, fondle her breasts, and kiss her,” the documents read. “Lythgoe even shoved his hand up Plaintiff’s skirt and penetrated her genitalia.”

She alleges that Nigel‘s driver seemingly took longer than they should have to reach her home.

A lawyer working with Paula on her case is also representing this woman. They issued a statement to the outlet: “It is troubling to hear of yet another alleged incident of a woman being taken advantage of and abused by a prominent public figure,” Melissa Eubanks said.

This marks the third lawsuit that has surfaced against Nigel. He was also sued by two former reality stars in early 2024.

He responded to Paula‘s lawsuit and expressly denied the claims. However, he gave up his judging spot on the new season of So You Think You Can Dance and was replaced at the last minute by JoJo Siwa.