'The Amazing Race' Season 36 Cast Revealed, Former NFL Star Among Contestants

The 36th race around the world is nearly here as we approach the next season of The Amazing Race!

The CBS reality competition show returns with new episodes in just a few weeks and all 13 teams and 26 contestants have been revealed, including a former NFL player.

This season, the race starts in “Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the 13 new teams must participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last.”

They will also be making their to Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Pennsylvania state, as well as going to the Dominican Republic and Barbados for the first time.

Episodes this season will return to 90-minute episodes once again, and there will be NO non-elimination legs, meaning one team will be eliminated at the end of each leg.

Phil Keoghan returns to host and The Amazing Race season 36 premieres Wednesday, March 13th at 9:30m ET/PT on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+.

