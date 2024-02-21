Travis Kelce Arrives in Australia, Plans to Support Taylor Swift on Tour This Summer

Travis Kelce is gearing up to spend part of his summer on the Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs jetted off to Australia to join girlfriend Taylor Swift on the road this weekend.

A new report confirmed that Travis had arrived. An insider also hinted at his plans for the summer, and they involve returning the favor after Taylor cheered him on at most of his games through the Super Bowl.

Read more about Travis Kelce’s summer plans…

People confirmed that Travis had safely touched down in Australia. An insider also spoke to the outlet about his goal to travel with Taylor.

Reportedly, they “are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there.”

“Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” another insider alleged.

While Travis wasn’t with her for her first shows in Australia, Taylor was spotted wearing several tributes that kept him close to her heart.