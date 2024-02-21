Travis Kelce Is En Route to Sydney, Australia to See Taylor Swift Perform! (Report)

There’s some new news about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, just hours after what his dad Ed Kelce just shared!

Ed was asked if Travis would be joining Taylor in Sydney, Australia for the next leg of her Eras tours. Those shows kick off on February 23. During the NFL season, Travis could not join Taylor for her Eras tour shows, apart from one stop during his off week.

Ed told the Sydney Morning Herald, “Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen. He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments. He is at a celebrity charity golf outing today, which, I think, is in Las Vegas.”

Now, ET has some new info! Travis is apparently on an airplane headed to Sydney to see Taylor!

“Travis Kelce is currently on board a private jet to Australia to see Taylor Swift just in time for her first Eras Tour concert in Sydney,” the site reported. “ET has learned that Travis left Los Angeles yesterday evening, made a pit stop in Hawaii where he stayed overnight briefly, and then boarded the private jet early this morning.”

