'Welcome to The O.C.' Book Bombshells: Mischa Barton's Shocking Exit, Adam Brody's Bad Behavior, The One Co-Star Everyone Wanted to Date, & So Much More

Fans still love The O.C. even 20 years after it first premiered!

The hit teen drama – starring Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Melinda Clarke, Alan Dale, Autumn Reeser, Willa Holland, and Chris Carmack – ran for four seasons from 2003 to 2007 on Fox.

Just recently, Alan Sepinwall published his new book titled Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History in which creator Josh Schwartz, executive producer Stephanie Savage, and several cast members shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from the show.

Some of the biggest bombshells revealed include the one cast member everyone wanted to date, Emma Stone auditioning for a role, a character almost getting killed off in season one, and so much more!

Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History is out in stores now.

Browse through the slideshow for the biggest bombshells from the new book…