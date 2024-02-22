Austin Butler Addressed Rumor He Physically Fought Another Celeb, He & Timothee Chalamet Talk Dream Costars, First Jobs & More

Austin Butler addressed a viral rumor that he got into a fist fight with another celebrity during a joint interview with Timothee Chalamet.

The Dune: Part Two costars tackled a variety of questions while speaking to Elle.

In it, they touched on everything from their very first jobs in Hollywood (which were related in a cute way) to dream costars. Austin and Timothee both revealed the jobs that they’d pursue if they weren’t acting, and the latter’s answer is a little shocking.

However, the biggest surprise was the rumor about Austin‘s throwdown with another actor!

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Austin Butler and Timothee Chalamet’s interview…