Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia &amp; Aphasia

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Reveals Her Daily Diet: Breakfast, Lunch &amp; Dinner Meals Revealed!

Thu, 22 February 2024 at 5:16 pm

Austin Butler Addressed Rumor He Physically Fought Another Celeb, He & Timothee Chalamet Talk Dream Costars, First Jobs & More

Austin Butler addressed a viral rumor that he got into a fist fight with another celebrity during a joint interview with Timothee Chalamet.

The Dune: Part Two costars tackled a variety of questions while speaking to Elle.

In it, they touched on everything from their very first jobs in Hollywood (which were related in a cute way) to dream costars. Austin and Timothee both revealed the jobs that they’d pursue if they weren’t acting, and the latter’s answer is a little shocking.

However, the biggest surprise was the rumor about Austin‘s throwdown with another actor!

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Austin Butler and Timothee Chalamet’s interview…

