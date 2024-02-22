Camila Cabello Explains Why She Want Blonde, Teases Her New Album & the City That Inspired It

Camila Cabello opened up about her new appearance and her forthcoming album in an interview.

The 26-year-old Fifth Harmony alum has been hinting at plans to drop new music for a while now and kicked off the era earlier this month by going blonde.

She explained why the change was necessary and teased what fans should expect when the album drops. The hitmaker even revealed the city that inspired her when she was creating in the studio.

Read more about Camila Cabello’s forthcoming era…

Speaking to Puss Puss, Camila said that she felt the need to change her appearance before kicking things off.

“I feel like I needed to have a different physical appearance, something different to kind of help me channel that energy that I accessed in my songwriting voice more.” she said. She described the change as “chaotic and brave.”

Reinvention is a driving concept that plays out across her new music, too.

While she opted out of naming a specific theme that inspired her, Camila said that love plays a role. Only, not in the traditional sense.

“It’s me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old who I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one. There’s just the wrestling of those feelings without it being kind of neat or in a box. You can’t really say that it’s a sad song, you can’t really pin it down. It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it. I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that,” she said.

Camila also explained that her hometown Miami, Florida inspired the project.

“I feel like this album is kind of a love letter to Miami, it’s definitely been a safe haven for me. Anytime as crazy as life gets, I know I always go there and it’s real. It’s just like my real friends from when I was eight years old. My family, I still have family that’s coming from Cuba. It just keeps me very real and grounded,” she said.

