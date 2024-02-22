Carl Radke Addresses Relapse Accusations from Ex Lindsay Hubbard In 'Summer House' Season 8 Trailer

Carl Radke is opening up about that relapse accusation from his now ex Lindsay Hubbard.

The 39-year-old salesman and the 37-year-old publicist were in a heated argument featured in the Summer House season eight trailer when he said, “You accused me of doing drugs!”

If you didn’t know, Carl has been sober from both drugs and alcohol following the loss of his brother in 2020

Now, in a new interview, Carl breaks his silence on the accusations from his ex last summer, before they ultimately broke up at the end of summer.

“I will say I just celebrated three years sobriety,” he told E! News. “Alcohol and cocaine were what brought me to my knees and I’m really proud that, through one day at a time and a lot of work and great support, I’m three years removed from those substances. That’s what was killing me and ruining my life. I’m really proud of where I’m at.”

Carl also shared that Lindsay questioning his sobriety was one of the reasons that lead to him calling off their engagement.

“That was something that had gone on before in the relationship,” Carl said, adding, “which is very unfortunate when you’re committing to a life of sobriety and wanting to live with purpose. I think people will understand how difficult that could be.”

He adds that it’s “going to be hard, obviously,” watching the new season of Summer House.

“I’m probably going to see things that I’m not proud. But, also I do really believe we are going to be happier and healthier in different directions.”

In case you forgot, Summer House had wrapped filming on season eight, but Carl reportedly called up producers to capture him calling off the wedding on camera.

