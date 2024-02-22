Emma Stone Addresses Joke About Taylor Swift, Reveals What All Her Friends Call Her (It's Not Emma!)

Emma Stone is clearing the air about her friendship with Taylor Swift after a joke she made about the singer got taken way out of context.

If you missed it, while at the Golden Globes the 35-year-old actress jokingly called the 34-year-old “Blank Space” singer an “a-shole” for cheering on her victory. While it registered as a joke with most people, Emma had to address it for everyone who took it out of context.

She also revealed what all of her real friends call her. Spoiler alert: It’s not Emma!

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” Emma vowed during a conversation with Variety, “because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.”

The actress referred to herself as “a dope” for the mistake.

Taylor and Emma have been close friends for a long time. The hitmaker even showed Emma love at the premiere of her movie Poor Things, and there are rumors that she wrote a song about her.

Considering their long history, it’s a safe bet that Emma considers Taylor a real friend. Based on that, she likely doesn’t call her Emma.

If you were unaware, the actress’ birth name is actually Emily, and Emma is only a stage name that she selected because there was already an Emily Stone using the name in the industry.

She opened up about choosing a name years ago.

While she’ll likely always be Emma to her fans, she said that “All my friends still call me Emily.”

That list even includes frequent collaborator and Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos.

“My name’s Emily. Can you just call me Emily,” she asked him during the joint interview when he asked for clarification on which name she preferred.

