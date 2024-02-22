Glen Powell Co-Creates & Stars In New Hulu Football Series 'Chad Powers,' Inspired by Eli Manning

Glen Powell is headed to Hulu to star in a new football series that he co-created.

Fresh off the success of his rom-com Anyone But You, the 35-year-old actor is putting together the show, titled Chad Powers.

If it sounds familiar, that’s because it’s inspired by an old skit that NFL star Eli Manning filmed!

Chad Powers pulls inspiration from a plot on the ESNP+ series Eli’s Places. In one episode, Eli portrayed an alter ego named Chad who went back to college to play football at Penn State.

Glen is creating the new series, which has been compared to Ted Lasso, alongside Michael Waldron. They co-wrote the pilot and are acting as executive producers alongside Eli and his brother Peyton.

“We’re both diehard college football fans,” the collaborators said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.”

While Eli‘s skit inspired them, the show’s logline hints that it will be a little different: “When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.”

We will update you as we learn more about the project!

Glen has a full schedule at the moment. His movie Hit Man is coming to Netflix in June, and he stars in Twisters, which hits theaters in July. The actor is also set to reprise one of his recent roles and lined up another project.