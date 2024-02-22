Joey King Reunites with Taylor Zakhar Perez to Support Him at SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner

Top Stories
Joey King is showing support for her friend and former The Kissing Booth co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez!

It was recently announced that Taylor is serving as an ambassador for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards alongside Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster.

Taylor and Phil were honored at the SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner presented by Campari on Tuesday night (February 20) in Los Angeles.

Joey attended the dinner with her husband Steven Piet. She shared photos from the event on Instagram and wrote, “Well well well if it isn’t little miss ‘can I have a Campari spritz please.’” Taylor commented, “Where’d you go? I’m still here eating.”

FYI: Joey is wearing a chic look by Sau Lee, Andrea Wazen shoes, Pomellato jewelry, and Aupen bag.

Have you seen the trailer for Joey‘s new Hulu series?
