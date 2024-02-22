Josh McDermitt Joins Steven Amell in 'Suits L.A.' Spinoff Series!

Josh McDermitt is entering the Suits world!

The 45-year-old The Walking Dead star is set to appear opposite Steven Amell in the NBC drama pilot Suits L.A., a new spinoff from the Suits universe from creator and writer Aaron Korsh.

Production is scheduled to start in late March in Vancouver, Deadline reports.

Josh will play Stuart Lane, an “energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed” character.

Fifteen years ago, Ted Black (Amell) joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane (McDermitt), to build an L.A. law firm, Black Lane Law, hat specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

There’s also a Suits reunion happening at a festival this year!