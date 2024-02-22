Quinta Brunson Eats Hot Wings While Answering Questions About 'Abbott Elementary' & 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Quinta Brunson is taking on the Hot Ones challenge!

The 34-year-old star took on the wings of death with host Sean Evans while discussing Abbott Elementary, what goes into making a workplace comedy, hosting SNL, her hot take on iconic sitcoms and more.

On creating a workplace comedy:

“I think a comedy has to have an engine…workplace comedies you need to be able to count on having an environment where there is a situation that would naturally arise every episode. Both I and Larry Wilmore have been trying to crack a TSA comedy for the longest time so it all depends…”

On Keenan Ivory Wayans and studying comedy:

“I think a really defining moment for me was Keenan Ivory Wayans. Just finding out how much he studied comedy, clearly he was a natural but I was like if he studied then I definitely have to study too…you have to educate yourself. For some reason people think they don’t have to educate themselves about entertainment and that is sad to me.”

On hosting SNL & writing opening monologue:

“…You’re rewriting that monologue I think from Wednesday until Saturday night…maybe something doesn’t work, it gets cut on the spot. It’s the only show that’s live in that way that they’re live editing…cue card changes, the fact that they’re writing the cue cards at the same time is just wild to me…the monologue process was just another one of the crazy parts of SNL that is changing while you’re getting ready for Saturday.”

On impact of evolving Janine’s hair/wardrobe:

“It [hair] looks bad on purpose. She’s a girl who doesn’t quite know what to do with her hair and wardrobe yet but she’s proud of herself regardless and that’s what I wanted people to take away with that kind of character…Janine’s a character now who’s started to watch some YouTube videos…It’s important to have those things for all characters but especially like young, Black girl characters as well.”

