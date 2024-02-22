Ricky Martin Talks a Foot Fetish, How He Meets Guys, the Legal Situation With His Nephew & More With 'GQ'

Ricky Martin left no topic off the table when he sat down for a revealing new interview with GQ.

The 52-year-old opened up about his love life after splitting from longtime husband Jwan Yosef in 2023.

More specifically, he addressed rumors that he has a foot fetish and revealed how he is meeting guys. Will you see him popping up on a Grindr grid or related dating app near you?

He also opened up about his sexuality, explaining the pressure to stay in the closet at the start of his career and what it felt like to finally share all of himself with fans years after becoming a household name.

Ricky recalled a time that he felt “violated” by questions about his sexuality, hinted at a professional regret and looked back at his global takeover.

The musician even weighed in on the legal situation with his nephew, who accused him of incest in 2022.

We pulled together the biggest revelations for you to easily read through!

Scroll through the slideshow to see the biggest takeaways from Ricky Martin’s interview with GQ…