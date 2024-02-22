Top Stories
Thu, 22 February 2024 at 2:43 pm

Selena Gomez Keeps Cozy in an Oversized Sweater While Exiting Office Ahead of Her New Single Release

Selena Gomez is gearing up for an exciting night!

The 31-year-old pop star and Rare Beauty founder is set to drop her new single “Love On” on Thursday (February 22). In the leadup, she was spotted exiting a WeWork office in Los Angeles.

Dressed in an oversized gray sweater, Selena was the epitome of cozy. She pulled her hair back in a bun, and her cheeks glowed.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Love On” is the first single that Selena is releasing in 2024. It’s her latest since unleashing “Single Soon” in August 2023.

Of course, a lot has changed for her since then. For starters, she’s anything but single now. The hitmaker debuted her relationship with producer Benny Blanco in late December.

We know that Selena is working up to the release of a new album, her first since 2020′s Rare.

In fact, she’s recently teased a big career change after dropping the project. She also hinted at what it will sound like.

Scroll through all of the photos of Selena Gomez in the gallery…
Credit: Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M ; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Selena Gomez