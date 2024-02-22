Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted at Sydney Zoo, Photos Show Them Touring with Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying some quality time together in Australia ahead of her next shows on the Eras Tour!

The cute couple was joined by Taylor‘s friend and tourmate Sabrina Carpenter while visiting the Sydney Zoo on Thursday (February 22) in Sydney, Australia.

This was Taylor‘s second day in a row visiting the zoo. She went the previous day with her backup singers and dancers. It seems they had such a good time that she decided to bring Travis!

Taylor and Travis were seen feeding a kangaroo together during the visit.

Travis arrived in Australia on Wednesday to spend time with Taylor as she tours the world. She has shows in Sydney this weekend and then the tour will move to Singapore!

Did you see the big announcement that Taylor made at her first Australia show on the tour?

