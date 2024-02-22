Tom Cruise Lands Starring Role in Alejandro G. Inarritu's New Movie, First Part of Warner Bros. Deal

Tom Cruise has reportedly landed on his next big movie role, and it sounds like an early Oscars contender.

Following a report that the 61-year-old Top Gun star is interested in pursuing work with more acclaimed directors alongside his big-screen blockbusters, he signed on to star in director Alejandro G. Inarritu‘s next movie.

According to Deadline, the movie will be the first to come from Tom‘s partnership with Warner Bros., which was announced earlier this year.

Little is known about the project yet, and it has been described as “top secret.” However, it’ll be Alejandro‘s first English-language movie since 2015′s The Revenant, which earned star Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar.

We will update you as we learn more.

It has been reported that Tom is also in talks to film a sequel to one of his previous hit movies. He is also developing a third Top Gun movie with many stars expected to return.