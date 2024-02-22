Travis Kelce's 2018 Tweet Goes Viral After Zoo Visit in Australia

One of Travis Kelce‘s tweets from 2018 is going viral after the football player’s visit to the Sydney Zoo.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star just arrived in Sydney, Australia to spend time with his girlfriend Taylor Swift while she’s on tour there. Their first outing together was a visit to the zoo.

Well, the timing is pretty crazy because Travis actually tweeted about zoos exactly six years ago.

Keep reading to find out more…

On February 22, 2018, a fan tweeted, “Just met @tkelce on an airport shuttle. Super cool guy. Trying to get him to come to Omaha and see the zoo!!”

Travis responded and said, “You’re good people too man, and I can’t resist a good Zoo! Haha.”

Well, it’s unclear if Travis ever went to a zoo in the time since, but his wish came true exactly six years later when he went to the Sydney Zoo on February 22, 2024.

