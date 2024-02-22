Zach & Tori Roloff Exit 'Little People Big World' After Season 25

Zach Roloff and his wife Tori have announced they’re exiting Little People Big World on TLC.

The 33-year-old reality star has been featured on the show since it began 25 seasons ago. Zach was a young teen when they did their first episode of the show.

Tori joined the show when she began dating Zach. They married in 2015.

Tori announced on their podcast. “We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done. That part of our lives, that chapter, has closed.”

Zach added, “I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We’ve made it pretty clear we’re done with that chapter for multiple reasons, the reasons we will get into here.”

Zach continued, “But because we’ve made that pretty clear, we also haven’t they haven’t asked us back, technically. This last cycle was rough, between the family, the farm deal and we are done with it.”

Season 25 is currently airing on TLC, and this will be their last.

Tori added it was “hard to put everything into a project that you no longer believe in” and “this last season for Little People, Big World, that kind of happened.”

“It was no longer a project that we really believed in and so the last year was hard. It was hard to show up every day for it,” she said.

Tori and Zach are parents to sons Jackson, 6, and Josiah, 21 months, and daughter Lilah, 4.