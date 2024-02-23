Amy Schumer Reveals Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis Following Social Media Comments About Her Face

Amy Schumer is opening up about her health following social media comments about her appearance.

The 42-year-old actress and comedian recently took to Instagram to respond to remarks made about her “puffier than normal” face.

On Friday (February 23), Amy shared that she has been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Cushing Syndrome occurs when the body produces too much of the stress hormone cortisol for an extended period of time.

Cushing syndrome is recognized by “a fatty hump between the shoulders, a rounded face, and pink or purple stretch marks on the skin.” High blood pressure, bone loss, and type 2 diabetes are other possible symptoms.

Amy spoke about her diagnosis in Jessica Yellin‘s News Not Noise newsletter.

“While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable,” she said.

Amy continued, “It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family. Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong.”

The Trainwreck star added that her desire to shine a light on women’s health motivated her to go public with her diagnosis.

“The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time,” she said. “I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn’t believe them.”

Amy concluded, “Everyone is struggling with something. Maybe we can all be a little kinder to each other and ourselves.”

